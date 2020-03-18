e-paper
Coronavirus: Actors Toni Collette, Joel Edgerton to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Australia

Actors Joel Edgerton and Toni Collette will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week.

hollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Toni Collette poses for a portrait to promote the film
Toni Collette poses for a portrait to promote the film "Dream Horse" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival.(Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
         



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government's new rules around self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen more than 183,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December (19), resulting in over 7,100 deaths globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Edgerton and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera, will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from Turks and Caicos Island on Tuesday, as part of the quarantine period.

Actor Toni Collette, who arrived back on Monday, wore a surgical mask and carried a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport. Her return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror Nightmare Alley was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

