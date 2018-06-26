Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Actor Daniel Craig is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame alongside actors Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The 50-year-old James Bond star, who has played the titular secret agent since 2006’s Casino Royale, will join the likes of Ocean’s 8 actor Anne Hathaway and screen legend Robert De Niro in receiving the honour.

The official James Bond page on Twitter shared, ‘Congratulations to Daniel Craig who has been selected as one of the recipients of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.’

Chairman of the Walk of Fame Vin Di Bona said: “The Walk Of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame,” reports dailymail.co.uk.

“The committee always tries to select a group of talented honourees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world. I feel the committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honourees face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

Also in the Motion Pictures category is The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o.The Recording category sees the likes of Michael Buble, Pink and Cypress Hill, as well as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris selected.

R&B legend Jackie Wilson, who died in 1984 at the age of 49, will be awarded a posthumous honour. Those who have been chosen will have up to two years to pick a date for their star-unveiling ceremony.

Craig’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honour comes as he prepares to play 007 one last time in 2019, in the Danny-Boyle directed “Bond 25”.

