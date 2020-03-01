e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Daniel Radcliffe is not in ‘rush’ to play Harry Potter again in Fantastic Beasts movies: ‘I like what my life is now’

Daniel Radcliffe is not in ‘rush’ to play Harry Potter again in Fantastic Beasts movies: ‘I like what my life is now’

Daniel Radcliffe said that the Fantastic Beasts movies do not need meddling from the Harry Potter actors.

hollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:35 IST
Asian News International, Los Angeles
Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in eight films.
British actor Daniel Radcliffe in a recent interview said he is not rushing back to reprise the role of young wizard, Harry Potter, anytime soon. The 30-year-old star who rose to fame with the first eight films in J.K. Rowling’s famed franchise, told Variety that he doesn’t like to say no to things but reprising the role in the Fantastic Beasts prequels is not something he’s “rushing to do”.

“I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now,” Radcliffe told the outlet.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe poses for photographers upon arrival at a screening of the film Escape From Pretoria in London.
Actor Daniel Radcliffe poses for photographers upon arrival at a screening of the film Escape From Pretoria in London. ( Grant Pollard/Invision/AP )

“I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance,” cited Variety as Radcliffe as saying.

Radcliffe is currently gearing up for his upcoming mystery-thriller Escape from Pretoria, a true-life prison drama, where he is set to essay the character Tim Jenkin.

The forthcoming flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6.

