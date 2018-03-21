Desi Marvel fans are debating whether Avengers: Infinity War is the ‘most ambitious crossover event’ ever
Marvel fans are debating whether or not Avengers: Infinity War is in fact the ‘most ambitious crossover event’ in movie history with hilarious memes. Check them out.hollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2018 13:10 IST
Ever since the release of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Marvel fans - especially Indian Marvel fans - have been busy speculating about the film, touted by many to be the ‘ambitious crossover event’ in history, with over 40 superheroes teaming up to defeat their biggest adversary yet, Thanos.
It was rumoured that the third and fourth Avengers movies - both directed by Joe & Anthony Russo - were made on a budget of over $1 billion. It is the first time Marvel has attempted to unite the heroes from its various series of films. But desi fans on Twitter began making memes with their own suggestions as to what movie could challenge Infinity War for the title of ‘most ambitious crossover event’ in history.
While the memes ranged from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles teaming up with the Power Rangers to Michael Jordan joining the ranks of the Looney Toons, Indian fans threw in Salman Khan’s cameo on CID and the final dance number from Om Shanti Om, which featured dozens of Bollywood stars.
Soon, the tweets were raking up thousands of likes and shares on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones we found:
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Mucky Mouse (@Muckiimouse) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/EpLLl4XWZH
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Pushkar (@Pushkarr) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/g6IIFBDpfF
marvel: 'infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) March 20, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/qOOXjUL2Qu
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 20, 2018
Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2a9MnvLo3B
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"— Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) March 20, 2018
Desi me: Aap baith jaiye pic.twitter.com/T1PUl0tKLR
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— mo’ manu mo’ problems (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/ySEWg1lAsJ
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/BiZHMpIsTG
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/9LeWUzARZ9
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Randi Mason (@randimason) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/Uf76ZXRdtc
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— For the Colture (@RealMrDorsey) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/9X0S3R3gqa
Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. It is scheduled for an April 27 release.
