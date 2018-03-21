Desi Marvel fans are debating whether Avengers: Infinity War is the ‘most ambitious crossover event’ ever

Ever since the release of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Marvel fans - especially Indian Marvel fans - have been busy speculating about the film, touted by many to be the ‘ambitious crossover event’ in history, with over 40 superheroes teaming up to defeat their biggest adversary yet, Thanos.

It was rumoured that the third and fourth Avengers movies - both directed by Joe & Anthony Russo - were made on a budget of over $1 billion. It is the first time Marvel has attempted to unite the heroes from its various series of films. But desi fans on Twitter began making memes with their own suggestions as to what movie could challenge Infinity War for the title of ‘most ambitious crossover event’ in history.

While the memes ranged from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles teaming up with the Power Rangers to Michael Jordan joining the ranks of the Looney Toons, Indian fans threw in Salman Khan’s cameo on CID and the final dance number from Om Shanti Om, which featured dozens of Bollywood stars.

Soon, the tweets were raking up thousands of likes and shares on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones we found:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/EpLLl4XWZH — Mucky Mouse (@Muckiimouse) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu — Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/g6IIFBDpfF — Pushkar (@Pushkarr) March 20, 2018

marvel: 'infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



me: pic.twitter.com/qOOXjUL2Qu — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2a9MnvLo3B — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Desi me: Aap baith jaiye pic.twitter.com/T1PUl0tKLR — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax — mo’ manu mo’ problems (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/ySEWg1lAsJ — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) March 19, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/BiZHMpIsTG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Me: pic.twitter.com/9LeWUzARZ9 — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/Uf76ZXRdtc — Randi Mason (@randimason) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."

Me: pic.twitter.com/9X0S3R3gqa — For the Colture (@RealMrDorsey) March 19, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. It is scheduled for an April 27 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more