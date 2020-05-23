e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Dimple Kapadia’s scene from Tenet gets the meme treatment from Mumbai Police

Dimple Kapadia’s scene from Tenet gets the meme treatment from Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police used Dimple Kapadia’s scene from Tenet to spread awareness about coronavirus.

hollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dimple Kapadia plays a special role in Tenet.
Dimple Kapadia plays a special role in Tenet.
         

The Mumbai Police have found inspiration for their latest public service announcement from the recently released trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Their tweet features a scene featuring Dimple Kapadia.

The tweet shows Dimple sitting in a dimly lit room with lead actor of the film, John David Washington. She tells him, “There are people in the future who need us.” Mumbai Police used her line to spread awareness about Covid-19. “Why should we be following the Tenet of safety against coronavirus? #TenetOfSafety #TakingOnCorona,” they wrote.

 

“Prosperous future is growing inside the womb of a healthy present. This healthy present and healthy coexistence means a fight against corona. Take care, stay safe, we are fighting at the forefront,” they added in another tweet.

Dimple plays a special part in Nolan’s upcoming, highly anticipated film. Dimple’s manager said the veteran actor even gave audition for the role. “With someone like Nolan, who is secretive about his scripts, the brief provides little information on the role. For the audition, they don’t give you a scene from the script. They [Nolan and team] had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history,” she said.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

“Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work,” the manager added.

Dimple shot for the film with Nolan in Mumbai as well last year. They were joined by John David and Robert Pattinson.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In