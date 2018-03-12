Elizabeth Hurley’s 21-year-old nephew stabbed multiple times in London

Actor Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew Miles was stabbed multiple times in London.The 21-year-old model, who is the son of the actor’s sister, Kate Curran, was wounded multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London at around 8 pm on March 8.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Mirror.com that they were called at 8:52 pm to Ascalon Street following reports of a stabbing. The officials, however, did not reveal names of victims.

“Police were called at 20:52hrs on Thursday, 8 March to Ascalon Street, SW8 following reports of a stabbing. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds.

“Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds. They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” the statement to the publication read.

The officials say the men are believed to have been “attacked by a group of males (no further details) who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene”. The investigation is underway.

Hurley took to Twitter to confirm the news and rushed back to London to be by his side. The actor was in the US to promote her show.

My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 10, 2018

“My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police and hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him and our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more