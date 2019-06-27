Ever wondered how Tom Holland drinks water in his skintight Spider-Man suit? Watch this

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts has shared the one behind-the-scenes footage from a Marvel movie set that matters. He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of his film’s lead actor Tom Holland, sipping a Starbucks drink from the eyehole of his Spider-Man costume, ending years of speculation on how he does it.

“Excited for tonight @tomholland2013 ?!?,” the director captioned the picture. The picture shows Tom sipping his drink from a twisty tube that goes down his costume’s left eyehole.

Tom’s fans could not get enough of the picture and thanked Jon for revealing the big secret. “Everyone pls thank jon for posting this photo,” wrote one fan. “Well that’s one way to drink I guess,” wrote another.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tom, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon talked in detail about how Tom drinks his drinks in the suit while on the film’s sets. “Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off. They come off, ‘cause they’re glass, and obviously, the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in. And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there’s a little thing I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle,” he said in the interview.

Zendaya also mentioned how she once made a video of him drinking like that and a little boy saw him too. Tom said that he may have ruined the magic for the child.

Tom was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming-- which took the superhero back to school. He appeared again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In Spiderman: Far From Home, the kids go on a trip to Europe. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

The film releases in India on July 4.

