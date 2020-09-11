Fast & Furious 9 will send characters into space, Michelle Rodriguez accidentally reveals

hollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:00 IST

Fast and Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed what her co-star Ludacris only hinted at a few months ago -- the franchise is headed to space, and it’s going to happen sooner than you thought. Fast & Furious 9, due out in 2021, will send characters into space.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Rodriguez was asked to corroborate claims made by Ludacris on the same show, and was caught off guard. “Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man,” she said. “When a movie doesn’t come out... things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!” Asked if she’ll join Ludacris in the space scenes, she said, “Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to…Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that shows through in the final product.”

Previously, host Julia Cunningham had told Ludacris, “I don’t even know creatively what they could come up with to wow us even though I know they do every time. I’m like, space has to be involved, submarines, I don’t even know. In my mind I can’t imagine what happens in the next movie.” To this, Ludacris had said, “You just said something very important. I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

Fast & Furious 9, which is also rumoured to feature the late Paul Walker via digital trickery, was delayed by a full year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film sees Justin Lin, director of four earlier films in the series return.

The film also stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is prepping to actually make a movie in space. It’ll be the first of its kind.

