Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson went to therapy after shooting new horror movie

American actor Dakota Johnson, who found worldwide fame after starring in the Fifty Shades series, says thatt filming her new movie, the horror remake Suspiria, forced her to undergo therapy.In an interview with Elle magazine, the 28-year-old star said, “No lie, it f****d me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” quoted contact music.

“We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other. It was cold as shit, and so dry. The only thing that helped was dousing myself with oil every night. Now I can’t get enough,” she described the filming process.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that the projects I want to work on don’t exist, so I’m going to have to create them for myself,” she confessed. “I feel incredibly grateful that I’m in a position to do that,” she added.

She also said that the experience had an impact on her when it came the next project, the remake of horror classic Suspiria.

Fifty Shades series is an erotic romantic drama film in which a literature student, Anastasia Steel, falls into a turbulent romance with BDSM-fixated Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan).

