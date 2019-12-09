Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer: Stranger Things-inspired reboot seems to be low on supernatural humour

hollywood

The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the second reboot of the popular sci-fi comedy series, has been released online. The new trailer picks up years after the events of the original two films in the series, and seemingly erases the events of 2016’s female-fronted Ghostbusters.

The trailer has a distinct Spielbergian vibe, focussing on a group of kids who are confronted with supernatural activity in a small town. Netflix’s Stranger Things also seems to be a major influence. The comedic nature of the series has been all but sidelined in favour of a more dramatic tone. Even the iconic theme song cannot be heard.

Starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine, and Oliver Cooper, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. The new film will also feature original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

The 2016 Ghostbusters was considered a box office disappointment, grossing a little over $200 million on a $150 million budget. Directed by Paul Feig, the film was on the receiving end of major online trolling, from the moment it was announced. Its first trailer was notorious for being one of the most disliked videos in YouTube history.

Here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is slated for a July 20 2020 release.

