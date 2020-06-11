Heartbreaking Avengers Endgame detail shows how Marvel film captured 5 stages of grief in one scene

hollywood

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:10 IST

If you thought Natasha Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame was sad already, think again. A Marvel fan has spotted a heartbreaking detail in the film, which you may or may not have missed.

The fan noted that the scene in which the Avengers discuss Natasha’s death, each of them represents the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The fan explains that when Thor says, “Why are we acting like she’s dead? We have the stones right? As long as we have the stones we can bring her back, right? So stop this sh*t! We’re the Avengers; get it together!” represents denial, the first stage. When Hulk flings a bench across the lake it represents anger. When Steve Rogers promises that Natasha’s sacrifice will be worth it, it represents bargaining.

Tony Stark, barely able to speak, internalising his emotions represents depression, and Clint Barton, the one who saw her die, represent acceptance when he says, “We can’t get her back. It can’t be undone. It can’t.... Look, I know that I’m way outside my pay grade here. But she still isn’t here, is she? It can’t be undone. Or at least that’s what the red, floating guy had to say!”

Fans appreciated the spot. “I never noticed it. No wonder the scene worked so well,” one person wrote in the replies. “This is beautiful. Kudos!” wrote another.

Also read: Marvel fans totally missed this Avengers Endgame Easter egg that has emotional connection to Tony Stark

Avengers: Endgame, like so many Marvel movies, is filled with Easter eggs. Marvel recently shared on itself. In the image, the Avengers bump fists just before they’re sucked into the Quantum Realm for the Time Heist sequence. The top-shot shows the heroes joining hands above the entrance to the time machine, which is deliberately designed to resemble a particular item from Tony’s past: his first arc reactor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more