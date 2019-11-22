Henry Cavill auditioned for James Bond, reveals he was rejected for being ‘chubby’
Henry Cavill said in an interview that he auditioned for Casino Royale but lost out to Daniel Craig. He was told by the director that he was “a little chubby” for the role of James Bond.hollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:27 IST
Henry Cavill has revealed that when he auditioned for the part of James Bond for Casino Royale, he was called “chubby” by the film’s director. In an interview with Men’s Health, the 36-year-old recalled trying out for the coveted role, after British star Pierce Brosnan’s exit post 2002’s Die Another Day.
“I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry’,” the Justice League star said. Cavill had auditioned for the role, wearing just a towel in an attempt to recreate Bond legend Sean Connery’s famous scene from From Russia With Love (1963). The British actor credited Campbell for telling him the “truth”. “I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better,” he said.
Cavill has no qualms in disclosing he was “chubby” in his childhood and his bullies would often call him “Fat Cavill”. “I was a chubby kid. I could’ve very well gone down the route of just accepting my lot in life and being like, ‘I guess I’m not going to do anything’,” he said.
The journey continues. Thank you to Mr Dave Rienzi for being such a wonderful guide. My physical journey over the years has been an interesting one, with plenty of pit falls and plenty of moments of reward. I've been reflecting on them a lot recently and I've been very fortunate to work with some fantastic minds. I'm thankful to them all. Recently I've been exploring some of the big players in bodybuilding, both from the past and the present. It's absolutely fascinating to see what they put themselves through, the drive and mental strength required to get to such a place physically. Phil Heath in particular has caught my eye not only for his achievements but also for his genuinely humble and informative approach to his messaging. All this while being a 7x Mr Olympia. If you haven't checked out his page it's worth a peek. @DaveRienzi @PhilHeath #GymStuff
Casino Royale was not the only rejection Cavill had faced in his career. He had also auditioned for the role of Edward Cullen from Twilight, a part which ultimately went to another British actor Robert Pattinson. But he never got dejected by these hiccups.
“I wasn’t ecstatic about not getting these things but I was so used to disappointment from the acting business, and also from boarding school. ‘No, you’re not good enough’ – (so) that wasn’t anything new to me,” Cavill added.
