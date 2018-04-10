Here’s the scary trailer of Jason Statham’s The Meg. Watch video

The first trailer for The Meg is out and it is nothing short of scary. It is the kind which tells you why you need to stay out of the water, forever.

The 2-minute-38-second long clip shows a deep-sea submarine named The Meg, been attacked by a massive, pre-historic era shark. The 75-foot-long creature proves to be an unstoppable threat to the world. The expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited to save the crew from this massive threat known as Megalodon.

Besides Jason Statham, the flick also stars Winston Chao, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka in pivotal roles.

The flick is scheduled to release on August 10, 2018, and is directed by Jon Turteltaub.