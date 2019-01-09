Here’s what Bird Box’s unseen monsters were supposed to look like before they were cut out

The decision to remove the central monsters in Netflix’s recent phenomenon, Bird Box, was because director Susanne Bier wasn’t convinced by their appearance. The final film doesn’t reveal the monsters, instead choosing to keep them invisible. But now, concept art and makeup tests of the creatures has been shared online.

The images were shared on Instagram by the special effects company, but have now been taken down. “It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product,” the caption read. Here’s a screenshot of the post.

In an earlier interview to i09, Bier said, “There was a point where we were like, ‘Do we need to [show] it?’ We got beautiful, beautiful designs and then realized, ‘No. No we’re not going to do it because it’s not really about that.’”

“It so easily becomes funny. We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like this is not going to be tense,” she told Bloody Disgusting.

Star Sandra Bullock recalled looking at the creature for the first time and bursting out laughing. “It was a green man with a horrific baby face. It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby,” she said.

Meanwhile, the writer, Eric Heisserer said that the producers had forced him to write a big revelation scene. “There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where Malorie experiences one in that house,” he said.

Meanwhile, Variety reports that independent ratings provider, Nielsen, has backed up Netflix’s claims that Bird Box is the streaming giant’s biggest original debut ever. Nielsen says that the film was seen by 26 million unduplicated accounts, in the US. Netflix had previously reported in a tweet that the film has been seen by over 45 million accounts across the world, making it the ‘best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film’. One ‘view’ according to Netflix, is achieved when a user watches at least 70% of the film. Netflix currently has 137 million subscribers around the world.

Of all the Netflix titles that Nielsen has analysed - Netflix doesn’t rarely releases viewership information - Bird Box is second only to the second season of Stranger Things. In fact, Will Smith’s Bright had a larger opening day (5.4 million as compared to Bird Box’s 3.5 million).

It should be noted that Netflix doesn’t endorse Nielsen’s data of its streaming content.

