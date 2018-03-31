Hollywood actor Will Smith friend-zoned by humanoid Sophia

Hollywood star Will Smith has been friend-zoned by humanoid Sophia.

Referring to his film I, Robot, in which he plays technophobic cop who investigates a crime that may have been committed by a robot, the 49-year-old actor joked that Sophia put him in the friends list because he shared a bad “history” with Artificial Intelligence.

“I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn’t feelin’ me... I guess based on my history with robots,” Smith wrote on Instagram alongside a picture that shows him leaning in for a kiss with the robot.

The actor also shared a video of what appears to be an “online date” with the robot, created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics.

“Sophia can I be honest with you. I don’t know whether it’s the island air or the humidity but you just so easy to talk to, you’ve got a clear head, literally,” Smith said in the clip.

But when he leaned for a kiss, Sophia said, “I think we can be friends. Let’s hang out and get to know each other for a little while. You are on my friends list now.”

On realising he overreached, Smith tried changing the subject by pointing out he saw a whale in the ocean.

“Yeah read that wrong. Oh whale, I just saw a whale. Does your head fog up in this kind of weather?”

