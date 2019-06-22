I am nothing without my fans: Cameron Cuffe

Growing up, actor Cameron Cuffe admired Superman and wanted to be like him. Cameron liked the fact that the character was kind, truthful, helpful and at the same time was powerful. However, he never misused his powers.

Cameron is currently seen in the second season of Krypton, a sci-fi show on HOOQ, a video-on-demand service in Southeast Asia. The show is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton and follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction.

The second season brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. “The stakes are higher his time and it is a space epic. It is a story I have always wanted to be a part of. I have always wanted to be able to tell such stories,” says Cameron, who promises that the second season titled ‘Light years from Home’ is bigger, better, and even more thrilling.

The online medium is something that Cameron is enjoying being on. He adds that it helps him stay connected with the audience than before and it is a wonderful feeling. “I get to interact with a lot of fans. For a show based on sci-fi, the web works well. I really enjoy the medium. I am nothing without my fans and shows and platforms likes these help me reach them instantly,” he adds.

Shooting a genre like sci-fi on a regular basis and for an online medium could get exhausting. “It is a completely different medium and it does take a toll. It does require you to put in more. Also, it is challenging for the team as a whole. It does take a lot of work physically, but mentally too it is bit like a marathon. Having said that, I enjoyed every minute of doing it. I really enjoyed telling this story.”

Krypton Season 2 is available on HOOQ along with the previous seasons and subsequent episodes of the shows will be available every Thursday.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 16:44 IST