Inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s first meeting post split, this is what they discussed

Details of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first reported meeting following their split have been revealed. The former celebrity couple met last weekend to discuss the custody of their six children. The meeting took place on January 30, and was conducted in the presence of the couple’s lawyers. Pictures of the meeting were obtained and shared online by the paparazzi.

“There are ongoing discussions about the kids’ nannies that Angie employs to accompany the kids during their time at Brad’s,” In Touch quoted an insider as saying. “Brad’s lawyer has concerns about that,” the insider continued, “and they’re trying to come to an agreement as far as guidelines.” Meanwhile, an US Weekly report said that the meeting was held to ease the couple into a ‘more thoughtful and peaceful’ direction.

Brad and Angelina have been battling over the custody of their children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 - since their 2016 separation. Angelina had abruptly ended their relationship after a reported altercation between Brad and Maddox aboard a plane. This is said to have strained the actor’s relationship with his son. An investigation was subsequently launched into Pitt over child abuse allegations, of which he was cleared.

US Weekly said that “They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first. This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.”

Brad and Angelina’s lawyers in the past year issued statements against each other’s clients over child support. Angelina alleged that Brad hadn’t been providing sufficient child support, while he said that he’d loaned her over $8 million. A source told People.com that Pitt is “hopeful that at the conclusion, he’ll have joint custody of the children. All Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina.” Court documents obtained by several websites revealed a detailed custody plan that the couple had agreed upon.

In August 2018, Jolie claimed in court that Pitt had neglected to provide sufficient child support, a claim which his representatives denied, adding that he had loaned her $8 million.

Pitt is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio. He will next be seen in the science-fiction film, Ad Astra. Jolie, meanwhile, will reprise her role as Maleficent in a sequel to the hit first film.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:12 IST