It Chapter 2 gets mixed first reactions: ‘Bill Hader steals the show but adult Losers lack chemistry’

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:24 IST

The first reactions for It Chapter 2 are in and things do not look all to pleasant. While some critics have called it the perfect sequel to 2017’s hit horror film, others called it clumsy, bloated and needlessly too long.

The embargo from first reactions was lifted on Thursday when movie lovers and critics flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the film. Steven Weintraub of Collider wrote, “#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don’t want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done.”

Cyrstal Ro of Buzzfeed wrote, “I don’t write reviews but I would like to inform you all that #ITChapterTwo is dark af, very emotional, and I’m still not over how damn good the casting is.” Heather Wixson of Daily Dead News wrote, “So #ITChapterTwo was pretty damn great & the ending left me in tears. There are some excellent set pieces (finale had me holding my breath at times) that got under my skin & I think the adult Losers are awesome. Relies a bit too much on flashbacks tho but fans should be happy.”

Critics: #ITChapterTwo is awesome but we all agree, Bill Hader stole the show.



Finn Wolfhard, after suggesting Bill Hader is a perfect Richie Tozier: pic.twitter.com/cADMKw7lbL — Jennifer (@Jennifarier) August 21, 2019

So apparently Bill Hader steals the show in #ITChapterTwo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/15xj788MbM — Alec Greer (@GreerAlec) August 21, 2019

However, people had plenty of complaints with the film as well. “So, #ITChapterTwo: it’s v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn’t LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo,” wrote Sean O’ Connel of Cinema Blend.

Chris Evangelista of Slash film wrote, “#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show.” Not just him, others too, were mighty impressed with Bill Hader, who plays the grown-up Richie in the film. The character was previously played by Finn Wolfhard in the first film. “#ItChapterTwo feels a bit too familiar & suffers from retread, but is carried by an outstanding cast, especially that of Bill Hader,” wrote one critic.

Check out more reactions:

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo lacks the focus of Chapter 1, but it keeps the roller coaster scares going from beginning to end. Hader is the clear standout, and if anything, I wanted MORE Skarsgard. The end is just as bombastic as you'd hoped it would be, but with the heart to back it up. pic.twitter.com/bRCHSMpWYl — Kyle Anderson (@FunctionalNerd) August 21, 2019

You may feel the runtime in the middle parts, but it starts off great and the last 45 minutes or so are real strong — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

It: Chapter Two is the biggest disappointment of the year. A dull & bloated mess that spends too much time rehashing things from the first film. While there are a few good moments, the film ultimately lacks suspense and scares. The performances are also a mixed bag. #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/3NlauZxj2f — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) August 21, 2019

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and features an ensemble cast of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean. Bill Skarsgard, who frightened the viewers with his take on horror entity Pennywise the Clown, is back at it in the sequel.

The first film, also directed by Muschietti, followed the first half of Stephen King’s popular novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown (Skarsgard) and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. The sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown after 27 years as adults and face Pennywise once again.

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 6, 2019.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 20:13 IST