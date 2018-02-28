Jennifer Lawrence defends going nude for Red Sparrow: It scared the hell out of me

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has defended her to decision to do nude scenes for Red Sparrow, saying she felt it fit in the narrative of the film.

The 27-year-old actor plays the Russian prima ballerina turned Soviet operative Dominika Egorova in the Francis Lawrence-directed film, which is based on a best-selling novel by former CIA agent Jason Matthews.

“Red Sparrow really scared the hell out of me because I get nude. I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through,” Lawrence said.

The mother! actor, who was a victim of the 2014 phone hack in which her private nude photos were leaked to the internet, said she feared backlash for her choice.

“My biggest fear was that people would say, ‘Oh, how can you complain about the hack if you’re going to get nude anyway?’,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair.

Lawrence said that the movie presented her an opportunity to reclaim her sexual empowerment as she made a contrast between the hack and her choice to bare all for a film.

“One is my choice. I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal,” Lawrence added.

