Home / Hollywood / Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone Japan wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone Japan wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their Japan wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

hollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Orlando Bloom with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of Carnival Row in Los Angeles.
Orlando Bloom with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of Carnival Row in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding, which was supposed to take place in Jaipur. Perry confirmed reports she was expecting her first child -- Bloom's second -- on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the star couple have had second thoughts about planning a big wedding in the Far East due to the coronavirus outbreak, and as such they are now planning to exchange vows in 2021, by which time the Roar singer will be a mother. Though she didn’t reveal the gender of the baby, she said her due date is sometime this summer.

Bloom, 43, was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share nine-year-old son, Flynn together, while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years. The couple is planning a “small and intimate” wedding.

Japan is one of the high risk countries with over 1,000 cases of coronavirus on record, with overall 12 deaths.

