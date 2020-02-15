e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Orlando Bloom misspells son’s name in Morse code tattoo. See pic

Orlando Bloom misspells son’s name in Morse code tattoo. See pic

Actor Orlando Bloom misspelled the name of his son Flynn, in a new Morse code tattoo, that he showed off on Instagram.

hollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:47 IST

Asian News International
Orlando Bloom shows off his new ink.
Orlando Bloom shows off his new ink.
         

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has fallen victim to a tattoo fail that came to light after he posted a photo of his new ink on Instagram. According to Fox News, the out of the box tattoo on Bloom's forearm was supposed to spell the name of his son Flynn in the Morse code, including date and time of birth.

The caption of the picture said, "New #tattoo can you guess who?" Sadly, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor got his son's name misspelled, as pointed out by a follower who commented, "If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake."

 

View this post on Instagram

new #tattoo can you guess who?

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

The symbols instead spelled the letters F-R-Y-N-N due to a single missing dot. However, Bloom's tattoo artist took the gaffle like a true sport and publicly accepted his mistake on Instagram, reported Fox News.

He wrote: "A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son," wrote the artist in the caption. "And yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)" According to the tattoo, Flynn was born on January 6, 2011, at 9:03 AM to his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News