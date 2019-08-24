Lady and the Tramp’s doggy actors attend D23 Expo red carpet after trailer launch. Watch videos

hollywood

Aug 24, 2019

Disney revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie, Lady and the Tramp on Saturday. The live action remake of the old Disney classic features real life dogs as Lady and the tramp she fell in love with.

The trailer shows Lady growing up in a loving family but getting ignored when a new members comes into their lives. She meets a street dog who introduces her to an adventurous life and great Italian food. Watch the trailer here:

Starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the voices of the adorable dogs, the film will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12. Other features releasing on the same day include the holiday comedy Noelle, starring Kendrick, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner.

After the trailer release the two furry actors of the film even made an appearance at the D23 Disney+ event in Anaheim, California. They walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras. Lady even gave Disney Channel star Hillary Duff some kisses.

This just in... #popculture #entertainment#DisneyPlus has gone to the dogs! Lady and the Tramp took over the red carpet at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/J6ioqvR6vH



Disney is reaching into its library for the streaming service with classic projects and updates on them, like Lady and the Tramp. But it’s also relying on brands that were acquired by Disney, including Marvel, Pixar, Fox’s entertainment businesses, and Star Wars home Lucasfilm, making it a formidable newcomer.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk, derived from Marvel comics, are being developed as live-action series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at the expo. Also coming is What If...? an animated series that imagines alternate Marvel universe realities, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America, for all the movies.

