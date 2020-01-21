e-paper
Leonardo DiCaprio has a ‘confusing’ nickname for Brad Pitt: Lover

Leonardo DiCaprio calls his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt ‘Lover’, for a reason that even Pitt cannot understand.

hollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:26 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt played friends in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt played friends in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
         

Actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio seem to have become the best of friends after working together in last year’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt says the Titanic star Dicaprio has even coined a nickname for him.

“‘Lover,’ he calls me ‘lover.’ It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it,” said the 56-year-old. According to Fox News, Pitt had a chat with Entertainment Weekly at the Screen Actors Guild Awards about the bond he shares with DiCaprio.

The nickname-game is not a one-sided affair as Pitt said LDC out loud, referring to his new best friend DiCaprio while delivering his acceptance speech at this year’s Golden Globes.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage at the Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage at the Golden Globe Awards ( REUTERS )

Asked to describe his camaraderie with DiCaprio, Pitt replied that “you’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays. And it’s pretty easy.”

Pitt bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

