Home / Hollywood / Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental organisation has announced a donation of $3 million towards the devastating bush fires that are ravaging Australia.

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:39 IST

Asian News International
Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organization will donate $3 million to help the efforts toward the wildfire relief in Australia. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organization will donate $3 million to help the efforts toward the wildfire relief in Australia. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
         

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation has announced a donation of $3 million towards the devastating bush fires that are ravaging Australia. The 45-year-old actor is the co-chairman of Earth Alliance, an organisation that works to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The organisation has created the Australia Wildfire Fund in a concerted effort to help relieve the people suffering from the catastrophic bushfires, reported Fox News.

The blazing Australia wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. The blazes have destroyed at least 2000 homes, 25 people and over a billion animals have been killed. The fires have been raging since September, and the year has been reported as the hottest and driest in records, which seems to be fuelling the bushfires.

The Oscar-winning actor has joined a growing list of other celebrities who have rallied to donate money. Earlier this week, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each offered $1 million for the cause.

The list of celebs goes long including Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Kylie Jenner and Pink. Rock band Metallica also pledged $750,000 to a firefighting agency and emergency services agency in Victoria. English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge said she would auction off her Golden Globes outfit and have the proceeds go to firefighter relief.

