Chris Hemsworth pledges $1 million towards Australian bushfires relief efforts

hollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:21 IST

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday pledged $1 million towards relief efforts for the bushfire ravaged regions in Australia. In a short Instagram video, the 36-year-old Aussie native updated followers that with the weather continuing to remain dry, the fires continue to burn and inflict massive damage.

He then pledged a million dollars towards disaster relief and urged people to donate money to the several charity links he posted on his profile bio.

Hemsworth captioned the post: “Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.

Also read: Chhapaak trailer reminds Kangana Ranaut of Rangoli’s struggles

NSW Rural Fire Service crew fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a property at Bilpin, New South Wales state, Australia. ( AP )

“In my bio, I’ve added links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

Celebrities and fans welcomed the Star Trek actor’s gesture with appreciative comments on his post.

The Australian Red Cross too expressed its gratitude towards Hemsworth’s kind gesture. “We are blown away by your support. We cannot thank you enough @chrishemsworth !” the organisation responded.

Follow @htshowbiz for more