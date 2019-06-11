Chris Hemsworth has an emotional reason for naming his daughter India

Actor Chris Hemsworth says India holds a special place in his and wife Elsa Pataky’s heart, which is why they named their daughter India Rose after the country. “My wife spent lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from,” he said in a recent interview to IANS.

Hemsworth was in India in 2018, shooting the upcoming Netflix thriller Dhaka in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He said being on set made him feel like a rockstar. “I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people,” he said. Hemsworth had shared several social media updates from his time in India.

“After every take (when the director) called ‘cut’, there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that,” he added.

Besides India Rose, Hemsworth and Pataky have two more children - Sasha and Tristan.

Hemsworth reprised his role as the God of Thunder, Thor, in Avengers: Endgame. He has said he is open to returning as the character in future films. The Australian actor will next be seen in Men in Black: International, which also stars his Thor: Ragnarok co-actor, Tessa Thompson. Directed by F Gary Gray, the spin-off to Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ hit franchise will hit the screens on Friday.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 09:28 IST