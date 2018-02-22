Lindsay Lohan attends London Fashion Week wearing a hijab, draws flak on social media. See pics

Actor Lindsay Lohan, who has fielded rumours of having converted to Islam for months, was seen wearing a hijab at the recent London Fashion Week. Pictures of the star, who now lives in Dubai, have been doing the rounds online.

Before her appearance at the show, Lohan posted a live Instagram video in which she was learning to tie a hijab. “I think it needs (to be) a little bit more tighter in the (back). I don’t want it to come off and show too much,” she said.

She also spoke to the BBC about her new avatar. Lohan was once considered a sex symbol. “Fashion doesn’t always have to be so naked and can be adventurous and still beautiful, with a strong group of women behind it,” Lohan said.

In addition to the traditional attire, Lohan also wore halal makeup to the event. According to a post by halal/vegetarian/vegan makeup retailer HawaCosmetics, Lohan stopped by their booth and told them “how she’s into halal cosmetics and what she’s actually wearing on her face today was all halal!!”

Lohan’s choice was met with mixed reactions online. One person on Twitter commented, “It amazes me how the western civilization sees wearing the hijab as an act of liberation and empowerment while women in Iran are removing their hijabs off as a protest, meaning the hijab is actually a sign of oppression in muslim countries.”

Another person replied to the BBC’s tweet by saying, “Since when did promoting oppressive articles of clothing become a thing? Especially when women take off their hijab’s in protest...seems counter-productive...”

There were others who believed it was Lindsay’s choice to dress the way she likes.

Lohan previously made headlines when she wore a ‘burkini’ to the beach, and quoted the Quran on a Kuwaiti talk show. A recent picture she posted on her Instagram, in which she is wearing a swimsuit, was met with criticism from the conservatives, demanding that she take it down.

On one side of world Women are being abducted or Killed 4 protesting against Hijab & Burqa and then there is this Mean Girl @lindsaylohan who is Glorifying this Sign of Oppression as 'Tradition' repeatedly in her Insta live Video

I'm wondering why she has Accepted Islam?😑 pic.twitter.com/lr2JVaq7uB — Bane 🇮🇳 🚩😏 (@the_hound_o0) February 17, 2018

It amazes me how the western civilisation sees wearing the hijab as an act of liberation and empowerment while women in Iran are taking the hijab off as a protest, meaning the hijab is actually a sign of oppression in muslim countries.@DouglasKMurray — Tom Livne (@countertommy) February 19, 2018

Lindsay Lohan is a grown woman, it is her choice to wear a Hijab. Appalled by the fact that many people are sending her hate messages and even death threats because of this! Repulsive behaviour... — Khan (@KhanEnterprise0) February 19, 2018

