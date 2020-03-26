Maggie Grace slams Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly for taking kids outdoors: ‘Have some compassion’

hollywood

Evangeline Lilly’s Lost co-star Maggie Grace has slammed her for refusing to socially distance herself during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lilly had written in an Instagram post that she values her freedom more than anything else, and had liked the coronavirus to a ‘respiratory flu’.

“There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us – the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks,” Grace wrote in a comment. “Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system. No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die – the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now,” she went on. “Think about how these small decisions effect your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out.”

Maggie Grace's response to Evangeline Lilly's instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/t09w4Bxgzw — LOST (@LOST_Daily) March 24, 2020

Then, making a reference to their Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who has tested positive for the virus, Grace concluded, “PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw. I don’t know, Maybe you guys want to chat.”

Lilly in an Instagram comment had previously written, “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.” She’d captioned her controversial post, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.”

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner had also slammed Lilly’s comments. In an Instagram video, Turner had said, “Stay inside. Don’t be f---ing stupid. Even if you count your – “ [does air quotes] ‘freedom over ... your health.’ I don’t give a f--- about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

