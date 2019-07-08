Maleficent- Mistress of Evil trailer: Angelina Jolie goes full Daenerys Targaryen for Aurora’s love. Watch

Just a day after treating the world to the trailer of Mulan, Disney has shared the first trailer for another live action remake, Maleficent-Mistress of Evil. The film marks the return of Angelina Jolie as the dreaded evil (but redeemed in the remake) fairy, Maleficent, and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora. New entrants include Michelle Pfieffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The trailer begins with Prince Philip (played by Harris Dickinson, who replaces Brenton Thwaites from the first film) proposing to Aurora. While she accepts the proposal with a happy heart, her godmother isn’t so sure about it. To change Maleficent’s heart about love and marriage and humans in general, she invites her to the palace to meet the King and the Queen. However, Pfieffer’s Queen doesn’t have noble intentions. She suggests that now she can take Maleficient’s place as the ‘proper mother figure’ in Aurora’s life, which certainly is not acceptable to her.

Maleficent makes her displeasure known and so does the Queen. The two fight each other to win over Aurora but the Queen appears to have bigger intentions than to just defeat Maleficent. She wants to wipe the magical creatures off the face of the earth too. But it would not be so easy. Maleficent finds help in ‘her own kind’, creatures that look a lot like her, led by Ejiofor.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

The film will release on October 18.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 19:13 IST