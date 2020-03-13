Marvel’s Shang-Chi shuts down shoot, director Destin Daniel Cretton tested for coronavirus

hollywood

Director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton, is being tested for the coronavirus. First unit photography on the film has been shut down. If confirmed, Cretton will become the third prominent Hollywood figure to have been publically announced as being positive after actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. Cretton has been asked to self-isolate while he awaits test results.

Shang-Chi, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature a predominantly Asian cast, has been in production in Australia since February.

Marvel’s note to the crew read: “As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.”

The statement continued, “This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.” The film stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Several films have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. While the James Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed to November, Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed by almost a year. Meanwhile, Mulan and A Quiet Place 2, among several other films, have been delayed indefinitely.

