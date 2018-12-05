Marvel to release Avengers 4 trailer on Friday: Report

After weeks of will-they-won’t-they, several reports are now claiming that Marvel will release the Avengers 4 trailer on Friday, December 7. This comes after a separate report said that the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer will be unveiled on December 8.

According to MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad, the trailer will definitely drop this Friday. “First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final,” wrote DanielRPK of SuperBroMovies wrote.

First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously said that the first trailer for the highly anticipated film will arrive ‘before the end of the year’. It was earlier speculated that Marvel would release the trailer on November 29, exactly one year after it unveiled the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

The studio on Tuesday released the second Captain Marvel trailer, and if the reports about Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers 4 turn out to be true, this would mean that they studio in an unprecedented move will have debuted trailers for three different films within the same week.

The trailer is also expected to reveal the film’s super-secret title, rumoured to be either Avengers: Annihilation or Avengers: End Game.The record for the most watched trailer within 24 hours of release belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, whose ‘official trailer’ was viewed more than 230 million times.

Feige had previously told IGN that the secrecy surrounding the title had ‘backfired’ on Marvel. “It sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Avengers 4 will be released in May, 2019. The film will conclude this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:11 IST