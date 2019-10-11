Naomie Harris says she was groped during audition by ‘a huge star’, neither director nor casting director said anything

hollywood

Actor Naomie Harris says she was once groped during an audition by "a huge star". The Oscar-nominated actor said she was in her mid-20s when the incident took place.

"I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt. What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was -- he is -- such a huge star," theguardian.com quoted Harris as saying.

The actor believes her Cambridge education protected her to some extent from misogyny in the film industry. "I think there is the immediate assumption that you have a brain. Which is not necessarily true if you go to Oxbridge, as I've discovered," she said. The whole Time's Up movement has led to a "massive shift".

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Naomie Harris in a scene from Black and Blue. ( AP )

"Men know that they absolutely cannot get away with things now that they wouldn't even have thought about before," she said. The actor will be back in the Bond world as Eve Moneypenny in No Time to Die. The makers brought in Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for dialogue.

Harris says when Waller-Bridge wasn't on the set, she was just a call away. "If there was a problem with the script, then (director) Cary Fukunaga would always be like: 'OK, well, I'll just make a call to Phoebe'," he said.

