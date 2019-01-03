Netflix warns fans not to hurt themselves doing the Bird Box challenge. Watch videos here

Netflix has urged subscribers not to ‘end up in the hospital due to memes’ after several people posted videos of themselves undertaking the Bird Box challenge, inspired by the recent Netflix original movie, Bird Box.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service wrote in a tweet Tuesday, which has been ‘liked’ close to 200,000 times.

Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a single mother who must protect two children from unseen threats. The key gimmick in the film involves the survivors wearing blindfolds in order to shield themselves from the invisible ‘monsters’ that have overrun Earth, because looking at them will cause them to commit suicide. Several fans, as part of the Bird Box challenge, are putting up videos and memes of themselves undertaking basic daily chores, but with a blindfold over their eyes.

Some fans are even doing 24-hour challenges and documenting it online. Some videos also show people walking in the streets and doing dangerous tasks, all blindfolded.

Bird Box, directed by Sussane Bier, has become a runaway hit for the streaming giant, which announced on Twitter recently that it had become the biggest Netflix hit ever, with over 45 million accounts streaming it in its first week of release. The film has found support from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian, who tweeted recently, “Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?”

