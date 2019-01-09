New Aquaman video dives into the DC film’s stunning visual effects. Watch here

A new video released on YouTube shows the intense visual effects work that went into the global blockbuster, Aquaman. The two-minute video, which is mostly silent, shows the combination of wire work, blue screen effects, and extensive visual effects work that went into the DC superhero movie.

Aquaman was produced on a reported budget of between $160 million and $200 million, and has grossed approximately $950 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film in the DC Extended Universe.

The video shows actors Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman on large sound stages, on which elaborate sets have been constructed. There are also visuals of large tanks, in which the actors shot the underwater sequences.

Large rigs can also be seen, which supported the many underwater vehicles used in the film. Aquaman was shot mostly in director James Wan’s native Australia, with some location shooting in Italy.

Wan had previously said in an interview to The Wrap that the actors’ hair was the most difficult effect to get right. “The hair was the hardest part to try and get right. All the characters are wigged because they all have very interesting hair in the film, but what we had to do with the wig was we had to tie the hair down, like, so it was really flat… The hairline has to be practical, so we literally had to, like, glue actual hair to the actor’s head,” he said.

The film was surprisingly snubbed from the upcoming Academy Awards’ visual effects category shortlist, which Wan called a ‘disgrace’.

In response to a Facebook message by the film’s VFX supervisor, Wan wrote, “you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f****ing disgrace”.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:44 IST