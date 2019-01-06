Aquaman director James Wan calls film’s Oscars snub in VFX category a disgrace

Director James Wan has called the exclusion of his film, Aquaman, from visual effects Oscars shortlist a "f**king disgrace".

According to The Wrap, Wan voiced his displeasure through a comment on an old Facebook post. Kelvin McIlwain, who worked as the visual effects supervisor on the Jason Momoa-fronted DC movie, had congratulated the director for his work on a post on social media a while ago.

Wan wrote, replying to McIlwain, “you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren't recognizing or appreciating what we/you've all contributed to the film and cinema is a f****ing disgrace".

Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Christopher Robin, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mary Poppins Returns, among others are part of the shortlist.

The Oscars will be held on February 25, and the nominations will be announced on January 23. Aquaman, meanwhile, has become the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe, with a worldwide box office haul closing in on $900 million.

Follow @hthshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 20:16 IST