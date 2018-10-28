New Avengers 4 theory says Tony Stark will make a big sacrifice for Soul Stone and it isn’t Pepper Potts

Avengers 4 demands a sacrifice and Tony Stark will most likely be the one to make it. From his wife Pepper Potts to his unborn child, many theories have surfaced over the last few months speculating what the sacrifice would be and the meaning it would hold.

However, a Redditor has a fresh new take on the theory, something that indeed seems quite out of the box but fits right into the MCU when you think about it. User smarch07 speculates that while the remaining Avengers will indeed go time hopping in the upcoming Avengers 4, they will have to enter several pivotal moments in time in order to collect all Infinity Stones and defeat Thanos once and for all.

While we have already seen set pics of the New York battle from the first Avengers being recreated, the Redditor believes Tony will go further back in time to 1991 to—this may seem like we are reaching for it—kill his own parents and earn himself the Soul Stone. Or at least infiltrate the Hydra and pass the orders to Bucky to shoot his dad Howard Stark and mother Maria Stark.

The Soul Stone does demand a sacrifice and as was earlier feared or speculated, killing his own parents will not mess with the existing timeline of events but will create a time loop in the MCU. We will still have the Avengers, the Battle of New York, creation of Ultron and more stuff. The 22 movies would not be rendered null and void with this solution.

Also, Bucky being the killer of Tony’s parents was the one thing that drove a wedge between Steve Rogers and Tony in Captain America: Civil War. The betrayal was essentially what the movie was built upon. Tony was heartbroken at Steve’s lies and so it makes complete narrative sense to have the story come full circle and have Tony realise that he was the one to kill his own parents so that half the universe could be saved.

The theory also details in its first part how Nick Fury might already know the sequence of events since the first Avenger was recruited to the moment he evaporated beside Maria Hill in Avengers: Infinity War. Here’s the theory:

So does the theory seem plausible to you? We will have to wait until May 2019 to find out which is when Russo Brothers will unveil Avengers 4 to the world.

