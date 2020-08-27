New Tenet video reveals unseen glimpses of Mumbai scenes in Christopher Nolan’s epic. See here

hollywood

Despite several trailers having been released, and the film itself playing in many countries across the world, little has been revealed of the Mumbai scenes in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. A new behind-the-scenes video provides a better look at the film’s India scenes.

The video features the cast and crew discussing the challenges that went into making the movie -- according to Nolan his most ambitious -- and the importance of filming on real locations, and using IMAX cameras. “This man, he just stands there, I don’t know how he does it. He’s right there, his involvement is more than 100%,” Dimple Kapadia, who plays a character named Priya, says in the video. “That’s what’s wonderful about his films. You feel transported into a different world, and that’s what cinema is to me; it has to transport you, it has to be larger than life,” she adds.

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk, said that they filmed in the most challenging of circumstances in Mumbai -- during the monsoon season.

So far, we’ve seen only a couple of establishing shots of the Mumbai skyline, a few interior scenes featuring actors John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia, an exchange between Pattinson and Washington, and an action scene outside a building. But Nolan is said to have filmed on the Colaba Causeway, outside the famous Cafe Mondegar, the Breach Candy hospital and other locations, that have thus far not been seen. The video provides several looks at these moments, including a shot of Washington outside Mondegar.

Tenet will be rolled out theatrically in countries where it is safe for movie theatres to operate. The film currently does not have a confirmed India release date. Tenet stands at an 86% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus declaring, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

