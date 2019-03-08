Next Avengers: Endgame footage might show the heroes travel to space with Captain Marvel and a sassy Rocket

A new Avengers: Endgame footage is afoot and might soon land on the internet for all Marvel fans to see. The new footage was shown at the Walt Disney Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting on Friday, according to a report in Comicbook.com.

A person present at the meeting described the footage to the entertainment website. The clips begins with all the heroes sitting in a room at the Avengers headquarters, or whatever is left of it.

(SPOILERS FOR CAPTAIN MARVEL AHEAD)

They are, however, joined by Captain Marvel, a big development since Avengers: Infinity War but not so big if you have already seen the Captain Marvel mid-credits scene.

Also read: Captain Marvel movie review: Brie Larson stars in a feature length trailer for Avengers Endgame

Another unexpected guest joining them in the room is Nebula, who has no business being there considering the last time we saw her she was floating in space in Tony Stark with no hope of making it out alive. She tells the team that Thanos would have gone to ‘the garden’ after completing his plan. She is referring to the lush green planet where we last see Thanos in Infinity War.

Carol Danvers tells the team to go to the planet and undo the Decimation by using the stones. It is followed by a clip of Rocket, Thor, Nebula, Captain America, War Machine, and Black Widow in space. Rocket asks them something like, “Who has never been in space before? Raise your hand.” The clip ends with him warning everyone not to puke in his ship.

Notice how there is no mention of Iron Man, Hulk and even Ant-Man, who we know does make it to the Avengers headquarters in Endgame. The footage does sound a little too much to be true but we guess it will land on the internet soon enough.

The makers have still not released a full trailer for the film. It releases on April 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 20:24 IST