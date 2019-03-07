Avengers: Endgame directors share emotional tribute video for Captain America. Watch here

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are messing with Marvel fans again. They have shared a heartbreaking fan-made tribute video for Captain America on Twitter.

The video explore the themes and the value of a home for Steve Rodgers. Starting from his very first film, we see him Captain America: The First Avenger to Marvel’s Avengers to Winter Soldier to ultimately in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Steve is longing for a home throughout but as ‘God’s righteous man,’ he has a lot to do before he can rest.

The video made Captain’s fans emotional as they feared losing him forever in the upcoming film. “You see, @Russo_Brothers? You did this! You made us all love Cap...you, & @Chrisevans, that is. Cap is truly the of the MCU & it will be so hard to say goodbye to him. The MCU will not be the same without him. My heart is breaking!Thanks, Chris for being Cap onscreen & off,” wrote a fan. “I’m very emotional,” wrote another.

Cap fan tribute from iAmRookie...https://t.co/TzQnkbjvyQ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 6, 2019

Others wondered if by sharing a tribute video, the Russo Brothers are hinting at Captain’s death in Endgame, something everyone has long speculated. “But we dont need one cause hes gonna live... right... right?,” asked an emotional fan. “oH so he’s DEAD dead, i see...,” wrote another.

But fans are advised not to lose hope yet. While actor Chris Evans did tweet a goodbye to the character last year, he did make a few clarifications later.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Chris had written in his tweet. He later said at an event: “I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” he said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Even Russo Brothers said that Evans is not yet done with the MCU, whatever that means. “I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about,” Joe Russo had said.

Whether Endgame marks the end for Captain America, we will know when the film releases on April 26. The film is expected to be 3 hours long, the longest runtime for any Marvel movie ever.

