Heartbreaking new Avengers: Endgame theory knows how we will say goodbye to Captain America

A new Avengers: Endgame theory has come knocking on our door and it will surely make the biggest Marvel fans weep like babies. The theory tries to explain what is the Avengers’ real plan and also includes a cold, sad idea at its core—that Captain America’s friends will watch him die.

Reddit user u/webdevnoobs has shared a theory in which he says that Tony, Ant-Man, Steve and others will go back in time not to collect the Infinity Stone as everyone is expecting but their energy signatures. They go to Xandar, where Thanos finds the first Infinity Stone before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. There, they put up a good fight against the purple giant but Captain America doesn’t survive it. Tony and the others watch him die but escape the planet with a heavy heart.

This could explain how Thanos says he knows Tony and the burden of knowledge when they meet on Titan in Infinity War. This could also mean how he is a little taken aback on seeing Captain America in Wakanda when he had already killed him a couple of days ago. Check out the full theory here:

Endgame has been described like a heist movie and highlights the relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. In addition, there are suggestions that time travel has already occurred in Infinity War. So let’s go for a ride.

Ant-man, Stark, and crew go on a time travelling adventure not to collect the stones before Thanos, but to collect their energy signatures. Leaving the stones in place does not alter the timeline, and allows the remaining Avengers with a weapon to nullify the stones’ power when Thanos uses them. Tony may build a Stark gauntlet, but full of the collected energies from the stones. This gauntlet will allow them to take the real stones from Thanos in a fight. This is actually similar to the plot of the Avengers Assemble cartoon when they fight Thanos. Here they get Thanos to use stones one at a time while Tony collects the energy signature.

Also, the remaining Avengers encounter Thanos on Xandar while collecting the energy signature from the Power stone. Here Thanos meets Iron Man and Captain America. However, Captain America is killed on Xandar while Tony escapes. This is how Thanos already knows Cap and Tony. Thanos calls out that he knows Tony on Titan. And Thanos seems to hesitate when fighting Cap in Wakanda. Thanos stalls a bit when Cap tries to punch him, not because of knowing him via the Soul stone, but because Thanos already killed him. It was disbelief that caused the hesitation. And he probably killed him in the exact same way.

Boom! Mind blown!

Chris Evans has already been hinting at his exit from the Marvel Universe on social media. This theory might just substantiate those rumours further.

Do you think this theory hold any weight? We will know it when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 21:31 IST