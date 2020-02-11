On Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday, a recap of her rekindled friendship with Brad Pitt

hollywood

One year ago, news that Brad Pitt had made an appearance at his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party made headlines all over the world. After his split from Angelina Jolie, the internet took it as a sign that Pitt and Aniston (who also recently split from husband Justin Theroux) could rekindle their romance.

In the year that followed, several gossip websites offered conflicting ‘insider scoops’ on what the real deal was. Some said that Pitt and Aniston were simply learning to be friends again, while others were convinced that they’d moved in together.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005. The actor became involved with Angelina Jolie soon afterwards, until their separation in 2016.

On Aniston’s 51st birthday, here’s a recap of the former couple’s recent story:

Pictures of Pitt entering the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Aniston’s 50th birthday were shared online. The actor arrived at the party venue wearing a cap, People.com confirmed. Guests at the bash also included Gwyneth Paltrow (another ex-girlfriend of Pitt’s), plus Aniston’s ex John Mayer and his ex Katy Perry, who arrived with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

A few weeks later, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source as saying, “Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single. They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.”

In May, Pitt was confronted on the street by a paparazzo who asked him directly if he was dating Aniston. “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” he asked. Pitt giggled and simply said: “Oh my God!”

In December, a source told US Weekly, “They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together, for Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

The watershed moment came early 2020, when Pitt and Aniston crossed paths at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, and supplied the internet with pictures that will sustain fans for weeks. After Pitt picked up his supporting actor trophy, he waited backstage and emotionally watched Aniston pick up her award, for her performance in The Morning Show. The two met backstage, and exchanged a hug. The actors’ fans were ecstatic on seeing them together for the first time since their divorce in 2005. “Wasn’t ready for this!!! My heart. Omg,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “WHAT IN THE NAME OF 2004 is going on here!,” tweeted another.

