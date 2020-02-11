Oscars 2020: In Memoriam section forgets mentions of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce

hollywood

The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has ruffled many. The segment at the annual Hollywood awards gala, which pays tribute to celebrities and film personalities who died in the course of the past year, has omitted several names that ought to have been mentioned, chief among them being actor Luke Perry.

Perry was only 52 when he died on March 4, 2019. He catapulted to the status of a teen idol essaying Dylan McKay on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on the series Riverdale. The actor also starred in films such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and 8 Seconds. He was last seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last year.

Perry, incidentally, is not the only Hollywood personality the Academy forgot to mention ‘In Memoriam’ this year. The names of actors Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were overlooked too, according to variety.com.

Boyce was only 20 when he died in July last year. He shot to fame playing Luke Ross in the comedy series Jessie. Haig, 80, passed away in September 2019. He was popular for his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s seventies horror flicks such as House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

Orson Bean, a 91-year-old character actor who died in a car crash on Friday, was also omitted.

The video segment of this year’s In Memoriam section had Billie Eilish singing Yesterday, the iconic number by the Beatles. Legends such as Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Fonda and John Singleton, who passed away in the past one year, were mentioned.

The Academy tried correcting the error by posting a lengthier clip on its website featuring Perry, Haig and Boyce.

