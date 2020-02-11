e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Oscars 2020: In Memoriam section forgets mentions of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce

Oscars 2020: In Memoriam section forgets mentions of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce

The In Memorium segment of the Oscars ceremony on Monday overlooked some important names from showbiz.

hollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Luke Perry did not find a mention on Oscars’ In Memorium segment.
Luke Perry did not find a mention on Oscars’ In Memorium segment.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has ruffled many. The segment at the annual Hollywood awards gala, which pays tribute to celebrities and film personalities who died in the course of the past year, has omitted several names that ought to have been mentioned, chief among them being actor Luke Perry.

Perry was only 52 when he died on March 4, 2019. He catapulted to the status of a teen idol essaying Dylan McKay on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on the series Riverdale. The actor also starred in films such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and 8 Seconds. He was last seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last year.

 

Perry, incidentally, is not the only Hollywood personality the Academy forgot to mention ‘In Memoriam’ this year. The names of actors Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were overlooked too, according to variety.com.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

Boyce was only 20 when he died in July last year. He shot to fame playing Luke Ross in the comedy series Jessie. Haig, 80, passed away in September 2019. He was popular for his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s seventies horror flicks such as House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

 

Orson Bean, a 91-year-old character actor who died in a car crash on Friday, was also omitted.

The video segment of this year’s In Memoriam section had Billie Eilish singing Yesterday, the iconic number by the Beatles. Legends such as Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Fonda and John Singleton, who passed away in the past one year, were mentioned.

The Academy tried correcting the error by posting a lengthier clip on its website featuring Perry, Haig and Boyce.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Delhi Cong chief owns responsibility for party’s poor show
LIVE: Delhi Cong chief owns responsibility for party’s poor show
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News