Pankaj Tripathi shoots for his first Hollywood movie Dhaka with Chris Hemsworth

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has made a secure place for himself in Bollywood and is now venturing out to new pastures. The talented actor will soon be seen in his first Hollywood movie, Dhaka.

Pankaj has shot for the film with the film’s lead and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave who is making his debut with the film. He was earlier the second unit director for Avengers Infinity War and Atomic Blonde.

Chris was in India in November to shoot for the movie which also stars Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Pankaj has shot with him last week in Thailand.

Chris wrapped up the film’s shoot on Monday and shared pictures from the sets on Instagram. “That’s a wrap for me!! Plenty of blood sweat and tears, couldn’t have done it without the dream team and all the incredible cast and crew. This films gonna be one hell of a ride , get ready,” he captioned the pictures. He also shared pictures of himself, shaving Hargrave’s beard after the film finished shooting. “Here it is, as promised. Wrapped our film and removed director @thesamhargrave’s lovely fury face mask !! Not just to maintain the wildlife growing beneath his mane but to raise awareness around melanomas, one of the most serious types of skin cancers out there. Please all get a #skincheck ASAP and protect yourself from the sun cheers to @jimmyniggles @beardseason for helping raise awareness. @jasinboland,” he captioned the picture.

Pankaj has also boarded the cast of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. The sports drama, to be directed by Kabir Khan, will chronicle India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Ranveer is playing cricket legend Kapil Dev in the film. Pankaj will essay the role of former team India manager Man Singh.

“It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film,” the actor said in a statement.

Chris will now be seen in Avengers: Endgame and MIB: International.

