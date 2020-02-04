e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Prince William tells Joaquin Phoenix he ‘absolutely loved’ Joker, is glad he didn’t watch it before bed

Prince William tells Joaquin Phoenix he ‘absolutely loved’ Joker, is glad he didn’t watch it before bed

At Sunday’s BAFTAs, Prince William took the opportunity to speak to Joaquin Phoenix about Joker.

hollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker.
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker.(REUTERS)
         

Prince William congratulated actor Joaquin Phoenix on his BAFTA-winning performance in Joker, and told the Oscar-favourite that he ‘absolutely loved’ the film. William, who is the president of BAFTA, met Phoenix at Sunday’s ceremony.

According to People, he told Phoenix, “Lovely to meet you. I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant. I put it off and put it off before watching it, as people kept telling me ‘be careful when you choose to watch it.’ I’m glad I didn’t watch it before bed, but huge congratulations on an amazing performance.”

Both William and Phoenix made speeches at the ceremony, highlighting the lack of diversity in the acting categories.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. ( REUTERS )

“We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to address diversity in the sector. That cannot be right in this day and age,” he said. He added, “I must admit I don’t know whether I should be proud, or slightly alarmed, about the number of winners over the last decade who have portrayed members of my own family.”

Phoenix has been sweeping the awards circuit for his acclaimed performance in the dark comic book thriller. He has won the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe, in addition to his BAFTA win. Phoenix is the hot favourite to win the Best Actor award at February’s Oscars.

