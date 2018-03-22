 Queen Latifah’s mom, Rita Owens, dies | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Queen Latifah’s mom, Rita Owens, dies

Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, says her mom was “the love of my life.”

hollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2018 20:38 IST
Queen Latifah started her career with beat boxing in a hip-hop group.
Queen Latifah is mourning the death of her mother.

In a statement, the singer and actor says Rita Owens died Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for many years. The statement did not given her mother’s age or say where the death occurred.

She was diagnosed with heart trouble in 2004.

Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, says her mom was “the love of my life.”

She described her mother as gentle, strong, sweet and sassy. There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

