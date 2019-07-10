Samuel Jackson jokes about Daniel Craig’s infamous Bond reference, says ‘I’m not looking for another job’

American actor Samuel L Jackson, who never shies away from speaking his mind, did not hold back his opinion about actor Daniel Craig at a recent media interaction. The actor, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury in 11 different Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, recently appeared in the blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home. According to a report in Fox News the 70-year-old star said he’s not going anywhere.

Speaking to Foxlight’s Michael Tammero during the movie’s press tour in London, the veteran actor said he is happy with the character and the quality of the superhero films he is doing. Jackson took a jibe at Craig by saying “I’m not looking for another job.”

“I’m not James Bond. I’m not looking for another job,” he joked referring to Craig’s infamous reference to the role in 2015. “I’m O.K. with being Nick Fury for however long they need me to be,” the actor added.

Jackson continued to poke fun at Craig. “I can’t stand being associated with this character anymore. I have to get out,” he quipped while his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal laughed during the interview.“Come on, man. This role is great,” he added.

Craig, who is returning for his fifth appearance as the agent in the upcoming Bond 25 movie, wasn’t keen on putting on the suit again. The actor told Time Out London, as cited Fox News while promoting Spectre four years, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than play Bond again.“Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money,” he added.

Craig had further explained that he was exhausted by the prep work for the intense action movie.“The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don’t want to give a f---k about what I look like,” the star said.

Also read :Spider-Man Far From Home leaked online on torrent sites, days ahead of release

In this year alone, Jackson appeared in MCU’s super-hit films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. The film features Holland as Spider-Man, while Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which follows Holland’s character Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip, is the first Marvel movie to follow Avengers: Endgame, and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:57 IST