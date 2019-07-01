Spider-Man Far From Home leaked online on torrent sites, days ahead of release

A poor quality camera-rip of Spider-Man: Far From Home has been leaked on file sharing sites, days ahead of its release in the US and India. The Marvel superhero film was released in China and a handful of Asian territories over the weekend, and is off to a flying start at the box office.

The rip seems to have originated from China, and has hard-coded Chinese subtitles. Files range from 1GB to over 2GB, but the runtime is less than two hours, as opposed to the official two hours and nine minutes. Certain files have abrupt advertisements for a Russian betting company, as is commonplace with rips of this sort.

Far From Home made close to $100 million in its opening weekend in China, ranking third behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War on the list of biggest superhero openings in the Middle Kingdom. Its current total box office stands at $111 million, coupled with openings in Hong Kong and Japan. The film opens in the US on July 2 and India on July 4.

Forbes reports that Far From Home’s China opening is larger than Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $60 million start, and that the film should earn approximately $500 million internationally when all is said and done.

Budgeted at over $160 million, Far From Home has been directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon. The film concludes Marvel’s 23-film long Infinity Saga, which previously saw the release of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 15:08 IST