Save Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s dad pens emotional blog, says ‘When superheroes need saving, we’re in trouble’

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:11 IST

Actor Tom Holland’s dad, Dominic, has written a blog post about the ongoing Sony vs Disney divorce. Earlier this week it was announced that Sony’s deal with Disney, which saw the Spider-Man character being loaned out to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, had been revoked.

Dominic in his blog, titled Stormy waters, wrote, “When superheroes need saving, then we truly are in trouble.”

He wrote that ever since the news broke, he has been regularly approached for comments. “Radio stations are keen to have me appear on their programmes, eager for me to speculate and add to the fervour. Naturally, I decline,” Dominic wrote. “No comment is what I want to say but I don’t for fear of appearing rude and above my station.”

He added that he has no details about the situation ‘between Sony and Marvel’. He added, “I have no inside track on such issues. But whatever is decided by the big suits at these big Hollywood studios – my hunch is that the show will continue. Too much at stake and too many dollars riding on it – and besides, everyone wants the same thing; namely, Spider-Man on large screens keeping people safe and entertained.”

He wrote that regardless of what happens, Spider-Man, as a character, will endure. “And in the years ahead, no doubt, with another lucky young actor in the role.” Tom has played the character in Captain America: Civil War, two Avengers films - Infinity War and Endgame - and two solo Spider-Man films, Homecoming and Far From Home. The latter, in fact, recently became the highest grossing Spidey film of all time, and also the highest grossing Sony movie ever.

The actor hasn’t commented on the situation, but there have been rumours that he unfollowed Sony on Instagram. On Thursday, he posted pictures from a hike with Robert Downey Jr.

