Sean Penn, Robin Wright’s son arrested for possession of drugs in Nebraska
US actor Hopper Jack Penn and his girlfriend Uma Von Wittkamp were arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to Hamilton County Jail.hollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2018 10:16 IST
The son of Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska. A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman has said the actors’ 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a trooper stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80.
Authorities say the trooper detected drug activity inside the vehicle and found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.
Von Wittkamp was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Penn was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony.
They were both taken to the Hamilton County Jail.
