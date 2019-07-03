Spider-Man Far From Home post credits scenes: Here’s how many there are, what they are and what they mean

Tom Holland returns as the web-slinging superhero once again on the big screen with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The latest addition to the ever growing Marvel Cinematic Universe is extra special as it comes right after Avengers: Endgame, the one movie that marked the end of first phase of MCU as we know it.

As many would remember, Avengers: Endgame, peculiarly, had no end credits scenes, a first since the very inception of this franchise with The Incredible Hulk more than 10 years ago. However, this is not true for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, if you want to know more about the mid and end credit scenes of the film, how many there are and what they mean, read on. But tread carefully. Obviously, SPOILERS AHEAD:

1. Peter Parker is in bigger trouble

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. ( AP )

After all is well and the girl is won over, Peter and Mary Jane go for a romantic swing around the block. However, they see a news footage that shows how Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio has revealed Peter’s identity to the world and also put the blame of the drone strikes in London on him through doctored footage. But the biggest and most amazing twist is revealed with the comeback of The Daily Bugle and J. Jonah Jameson, played by none other than JK Simmons himself! Simmons was loved all around the world for his portrayal of the shrewd and angry editor in Sam Raimi’s original Spiderman films and to see him back in the Spidey universe--although with a website and with a slightly different look--was a surprise no one expected.

2. Nick Fury fooled us

Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Cobie Smulders in a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. ( AP )

The second post credit scene reveals that Nick Fury and Maria Hill that we’ve been following for the whole movie were actually Skrulls that the agents left behind on Earth. The original Nick and Maria are in deep space. What are they doing there? No clear answer on that but their dialogue about Kree sleeper cells on Earth, and the many Skrulls preparing for something around him, give us a hint that maybe he is participating in the Kree-Skrull War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 4 in India. The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the death of Iron Man, essayed by the enigmatic Robert Downey Jr.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 21:19 IST